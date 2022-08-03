RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Schools in Red River Parish are kicking off the new school year with new course offerings and an expanded video security system.

Classes started August 2.

The school district says the vocational center is now offering new courses that include things like culinary arts and oil and gas. Also over the past six months, the district says it has been updating the security camera system.

“We have cameras in every classroom, in every hallway, and in every nook and cranny of our campuses on the outside. We can pretty much see what’s going on everywhere,” said Red River Parish Schools Superintendent Alison Strong. “The cameras are patched into our SRO offices, our principal’s offices, so we’re pretty much monitoring everything that’s going on.”

Strong says school enrollment is up and schools are fully staffed.