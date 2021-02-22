Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Red River Parish schools pivot to virtual learning Tuesday due to inadequate water supplies

Education

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/LMSS) – All Red River Parish students will begin virtual learning Tuesday due to inadequate water supply at all schools. 

The schools need adequate water pressure for cleaning, cooking, and flushing toilets.
  
Students at Red River Junior High and Red River High School without devices at home may go to their school to check out a device. 

Students at Red River Elementary may pick up learning packets at their school. 

All schools will call this evening with more information about their plans for virtual learning and device or packet pickup.

As more information becomes available on when students can return to school it will be shared.

