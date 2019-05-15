Red River Wildlife Refuge offers low-cost summer camps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The end of the school year is almost here and if you’re looking for summer activities for the kids, we’ve got you covered. The Red River Wildlife Refuge has two, low-cost summer camps available for local children.

Bird Camp:

Birding is a life long skill that you can enjoy wherever life takes you! This day camp is all about birds, their adaptations, their habitats, and how to identify them. If you enjoy the challenge of finding and watching birds, this camp is for you – we’ll spend a lot of time walking trails with binoculars developing the skill of bird watching.

June 12-14, 2019

8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Ages 9-14

Non-refundable fee: $35

Outdoor Recreation Camp

Fly tying, archery, canoeing and wildlife identification are just some of the fun outdoor recreation skills that campers will hone during two days of hands-on outdoor activities.

June 19-20, 2019

8:30 am – 2:30 pm

Ages 10-14

Non-refundable fee: $35

Register by << CLICKING HERE.>>