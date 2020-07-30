Sabine Parish Schools push campus reopenings back to Aug. 20

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School Board voted unanimously to push back the start of school following a brief discussion during a special called board meeting on July 30.

According to Sabine Parish Schools, students will report to school Thursday, August 20. Students will follow the A/B schedule previously communicated to parents. Parents may contact your child’s teacher or school if you have questions.

Teachers’ will report to work Monday, August 10. Teachers will have 8 days in which they will report to school full days to give them ample time to prepare lessons as well as participate in professional learning related to content areas and Google Classroom.

“All school staff will receive training regarding Sabine’s adopted Wellness Plan that incorporates all safety practices and precautions for the upcoming school year,” the Sabine Parish School district said Thursday.

“Thank you again for your continued support, patience, and positivity as we strive in taking these extra steps to support the health and safety of your children, your family, and our staff. We will post all updates on our website at www.sabine.school and on Facebook. Please refer to the updated announcements for more information.”

