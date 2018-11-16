School bus crash sends four to the hospital; no students injured

Four people were injured Friday afternoon following a crash between a school bus and two SUV’s in Bossier City.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hope St. and Barksdale Blvd.  

A school bus was stopped to let children off when it was rear-ended by an SUV.

Then a second SUV rear-ended the first SUV. 

There were 36 children on the school bus but none of them were injured.

One person in the first SUV transported and three people in the second SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

