SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several organizations held free school supplies giveaways for students around the Shreveport area on Saturday.

Parents say that amid rising inflation, the supplies relieved some of their financial burdens.

“Times are hard right now. Prices have went up on everything,” says Shreveport parent Oranda Stewart. The mother of four attended the Hattie Perry Recreation Center’s drive-thru Back to School Bash.

Organizer Rashad Bristo says the supplies were categorized into elementary and middle school or junior and high school students. “So, we’re asking what grade levels students may be. That way, we can make sure that we give them a school supplies kit appropriate to the grade level they’re going to be in.”

Bristo also serves as the Community Relations Specialist at Healthy Blue Of Louisiana. He says they partnered with around twelve community groups, like Spar, SporTran, and Goodwill Industries, to make Saturday’s events possible.

“We know times are economically challenging for many communities,” says Bristo.

Toshica James, another Shreveport parent, says she was happy she came. “It helped me a lot being that I am a single mother with no help, so this definitely helps.”

Meanwhile, families waited in the hot sun outside of Yolanda’s Tax Service, waiting for uniforms, shoes, backpacks, and even underwear. “We got blessed with uniform, shoes, and most of all some good ol’ Chik Fil La,” says another Shreveport parent, Precious Issaac.

Shreveport native Tre’Davious White’s foundation, Reaching For Excellence, partnered with Chik-Fi-La providing 300 meals for the kids. Brittany Deal, a volunteer at Yolanda’s Tax Service, says the giveaways help the parents financially and give children the confidence to return to school.