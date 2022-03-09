SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SciPort Discover Center received a $25,000 grant from NASA to create aeronautics education to benefit students in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

The award makes Sci-Port one of NASA’s Informal Education Community Anchors, a diverse group of projects, including museums, libraries, and science centers.

The program’s goal is to increase interest in and awareness of aeronautics, particularly among minority students and those from low to moderate-income families.

“NASA has bold, long-term goals, so it’s critically important that we reach students where they are, and create opportunities for them to experience those feelings of discovery and confidence that STEM engagement is really all about. The Community Anchor Awards will help us reach a diverse audience while sharing and supporting NASA’s missions and future plans.” Mike Kincaid, NASA Associate Administrator for STEM Engagement

The Office of Stem Management at NASA created the awards to establish and nurture connections between communities and the agency’s most exciting missions and milestones. NASA intends to provide schools, teachers, and parents with resources to inspire students. The program places a high priority on serving students through out-of-school enrichment activities.