SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SciPort Discover Center received a $25,000 grant from NASA to create aeronautics education to benefit students in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.
The award makes Sci-Port one of NASA’s Informal Education Community Anchors, a diverse group of projects, including museums, libraries, and science centers.
The program’s goal is to increase interest in and awareness of aeronautics, particularly among minority students and those from low to moderate-income families.
“NASA has bold, long-term goals, so it’s critically important that we reach students where they are, and create opportunities for them to experience those feelings of discovery and confidence that STEM engagement is really all about. The Community Anchor Awards will help us reach a diverse audience while sharing and supporting NASA’s missions and future plans.”Mike Kincaid, NASA Associate Administrator for STEM Engagement
The Office of Stem Management at NASA created the awards to establish and nurture connections between communities and the agency’s most exciting missions and milestones. NASA intends to provide schools, teachers, and parents with resources to inspire students. The program places a high priority on serving students through out-of-school enrichment activities.
“We are thrilled to have been selected as a recipient of this grant opportunity. We have spent the past three years building a strong relationship with NASA and have partnered with them to bring CineSpace films, an interactive panel discussion with NASA experts and the Chandra exhibit to Sci-Port visitors. With the recent selection of Sci-Port Discovery Center to serve as the site of the North Louisiana STEM Innovation Center, we are in the perfect position to align with NASA’s mission to bring space exploration to traditionally underserved areas through STEM-based programming.”Dianne Clark, Sci-Port Executive Directorsci