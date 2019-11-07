Sen. Harris wants to help working parents by keeping kids in school until 6 p.m.

(WFLA) – Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) thinks the school day should look more like a workday.

The presidential hopeful has introduced a bill that would extend the school day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mother Jones reports. The extra time would be used for after school programs and activities.

Harris said the bill would help working parents who struggle to find childcare between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The typical school day in America ends around 3 p.m., which is hours before 70 percent of parents stop working, according to Harris.

“My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours,” Harris wrote. “So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. But, this does not have to be the case.”

The legislation would establish a pilot program that gives 500 schools, which serve mainly low-income families, five-year grants of up to $5 million, along with $1.3 billion for summer programming.

The grant money will go toward “music, arts, athletics, writing, and engineering,” and summer programming, Harris’ senate office told CNBC.

The school would be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no closures, except for weekends, federal holidays and emergencies, according to Mother Jones.

Under Harris’ plan, teachers and faculty are not required to work additional hours. Teachers can, however, sign up for an extra shift and be paid the rate they get during normal schools hours.

Click here to read the full story on Mother Jones.

