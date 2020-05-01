Sen. Kennedy announces $51.4M in CARES Act funding for minority schools in Louisiana

MADISONVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Senator John Kennedy announced Friday that minority schools in Louisiana that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be receiving $51,410,270 from the Department of Education.

Kennedy, who is also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says the resources will support continued education for minority-serving schools. These institutions include historically black colleges and universities, tribally controlled colleges and universities, and institutions serving low-income students.

“Universities and students around Louisiana are doing everything they can to adapt to this pandemic,” Senator Kennedy said in a released statement Friday.

“This funding will help institutions continue to provide quality education and help students succeed under these challenging circumstances.”

This funding comes as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provided under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money will help pay for distance education technology, student grants, staff training, payroll, and operational costs.

Additional information about this CARES Act relief funding is available here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.