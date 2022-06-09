Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents in Shreveport looking to homeschool can get the tools they need to get started at Shreve Memorial Library’s “Homeschooling in Louisiana for Beginners” workshop next week.

The free workshop will the held at the North Caddo Branch at 615 North Pine St. in Vivian on June 16 from 11:00 a.m. until noon. Parents and caregivers will learn how to start homeschooling, register their children, and their homeschool with the Louisiana Department of Education.

Available curriculum choices, record keeping, and TOPS for high school graduates will also be covered during the workshop. Participants will learn how to connect with other homeschool families, decide what style works best for their families, and how to withdraw their children from their current school.

Homeschooling hit an all-time high during the pandemic. According to the Associated Press, 63% of parents chose to make the change from traditional learning. Homeschool Louisiana President Christopher Chin told BRPROUD’s Raychelle Riley it had increased 22% across the state. He says Louisiana families feel like violence and bullying in schools, and the increased family time available at home, makes homeschooling a better value.