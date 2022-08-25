SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport college students feel relieved due to the new student loan forgiveness program.

On Wednesday, The Biden Administration announced they would forgive $10,000 of student loan debt. Students at Southern University in Shreveport are more than excited about this announcement.

SUSLA student Tremendous Baker says they appreciate something the administration is doing about the loans.

“It really helps me a lot, being the single mother that I am and having two kids that I have to put through college and be going to school myself. It’s really going to benefit me a whole lot.”

Individuals who earn less than $125,000 a year will receive $10,000 of loan debt forgiven, and those who received Pell Grants will get double that amount.

For many, the debt relief won’t wipe away their entire loans. Though some students say they will take any help that they can get.

“I’m just appreciative for whatever I can receive to get some help on it because it’s a lot of people that’s really struggling with this, and times are really hard right now,” said Baker.