Shreveport picked as new location for administering plumbing exams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Schools welcomed the State Plumbing Board of Louisiana to Shreveport Thursday.

The board has chosen the Caddo Career and Technology Center as the northern location to host state plumbing exams. They chose the facility over others in Shreveport because of its educational strategy and accessibility to surrounding areas.

Before this selection, practicing plumbers had to travel to Baton Rouge to get a state license.

“Shreveport is easily accessible from Monroe, Alexandria, Lake Charles and it’s a burden to have to travel all the way to Baton Rouge from everywhere to take that exam,” said Trey Giglio, board member of the State Plumbing Board of Louisiana.

“So this relieves a little bit of the burden, it aids the mission that they have here at the Caddo Career and Technology Center and advances awareness of the trades.”

Giglio said they are administering tests as early as Saturday, June 26 and will continue to do so, permanently.