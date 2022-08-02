SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport came out to support the community by hosting a backpack giveaway Monday.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held a back-to-school drive at Midway Elementary to empower families and uplift the community.

“The Children are going back to school, and here we are with over two-hundred and fifty backpacks filled with all kinds of supplies for the children that we want to nourish and grow in our community,” said Chairman Tari T. Bradford. “We’re here to deliver. We’re Santa’s helpers. We’re going to deliver the goodies, and we’re going to let them distribute the rest.”

This project is a part of their 75th chapter anniversary celebration, where they will have community projects every month.