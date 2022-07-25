BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Community Colleges has produced state and national award winners every year in the SkillsUSA competition since 2017.

One student, Kendall Reynolds, has placed two years in a row. In 2022 she was awarded a gold medal in state and national competitions.

“I was extremely excited because I went up against a couple of people, including my classmates, and I had seen their work and known that they have skill. So, to think that I won, it kind of blows my mind, honestly,” she said.

The competition includes a series of real-world photographic scenarios. Competitors are judged on their understanding of SLR or mirrorless cameras, producing a digital fine art piece, a written test, portrait/commercial studio, troubleshooting skills, print competition, and a job interview.

Jennifer Robison heads the program and brings over a decade of experience to the classroom. She won an award for a Louisiana Tourism Bureau campaign and has created works for multiple print magazines.

Robinson says students come with different goals, and it’s her job to help them achieve those goals through photography. Some want to learn to take better family pictures, others want to be more artistic, and many want to earn an income from photography.

Students come from all backgrounds and are of all ages. They are all welcomed because it is never too late to learn.

If interested in the BPCC Photography Program, click HERE for the web page or call 318-678-6000.

