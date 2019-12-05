Shreveport’s Southern Law School invites public to survey research

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Southern Law School in Shreveport is inviting the public to participate in a research survey by posting comments in support of a satellite campus.

According to the release, in pursuant to House Concurrent Resolution Number 24, the Louisiana Board of Regents has contracted National Center for Higher Education Management Systems to undertake the study of creating a satellite for Southern University’s Law Center in the Shreveport/Bossier region.

NCHEMS has established an open-comment webpage for comments and reactions to this proposal from the public.

They are particularly interested in comments concerning:

The kind(s) of legal education most needed in the region (for example, education to produce new lawyers, education to produce paralegals, or education for HR professionals, real estate brokers/agents and others who need more general legal education in some particular aspect of the law, or any combination of these)

The characteristics of the students who most need access to legal education in the region (for example, demographics such as gender and race/ethnicity, age, employment status, and/or full-time/part-time attendance)

NCHEMS says all comments are confidential and will only be seen by members of the NCHEMS staff.

When NCHEMS summarizes comments for purposes of the study, comments will not be published verbatim and commenters will not be identified.

To access the survey, click here. Use password, BoRSurvey, if prompted.