Southern University changes spring start dates due to COVID surge

(KTAL/KMSS) – Several colleges in Louisiana are changing their plans for the spring semester due to the record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases in December. Some will start later and others are returning to virtual learning.

Late Friday night Southern University of Shreveport released a statement that they will open virtual registration on January 4. Both in-person and virtual registration will be available on Jan. 10. Classes will be staggered between in-person and remote learning from Jan. 10th through the 21st. Students will be able to move into residential housing on the 21st and in-person classes begin on Jan. 26.

Proof of vaccination will still need to be uploaded and the campus mas mandate will remain in place until further notice.

Policies on boosters and spring semester plans vary at other universities. Southern University in Baton Rouge is moving its start date from Jan. 12 to the 26th. In New Orleans, Southern University will be going virtual through Jan. 31st.