Southern University lays out COVID vaccination proof, exemption deadlines

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University laid out important dates for its COVID-19 vaccination requirement in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

By 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, students must submit proof of full vaccination, an exemption, or letter of dissent to the school’s vaccination reporting page using their school email credentials.

Those who have an exemption or submit a letter of dissent must submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. The test must have been taken between Jan. 17 – Jan. 24.

Those who do not submit proof of vaccination, an exemption, or letter of dissent will be “purged from the system” on Saturday, Jan. 22.

SU says students and employees with exemptions will be required to test regularly to be on campus.