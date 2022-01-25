BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education has designated Southern University (SU) as a “high research activity” university.

“Through many years, the hard work and dedication of our faculty and students have propelled our institution to this very prestigious designation,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus. “Southern has long been at the forefront of research and innovation that have benefited our communities all over the world. We will continue to rise to society’s challenges while continuing to strive for higher designations in the educational community.”

The “high research activity” designation is given to universities that award at least 20 research doctoral degrees in the past year or 30 professional practice doctoral degrees in at least two programs. It is the second highest designation given to universities.

SU says that when it comes to research it intends to build “infrastructure that encourages greater participation by faculty in sponsored and elective research and related activities.”