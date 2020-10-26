Southwood High School to move to virtual learning for all students through Friday

Caddo public schools are asking parents as well as students and families to take every precaution they can to limit the spread of communal diseases among new U.S. corona virus cases.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southwood High School will move to virtual learning for all students beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday.

According to the Caddo Parish School Board, the decision comes as the district has been unable to provide substitute teachers to cover classes for individuals quarantined as part of Caddo’s aggressive steps to contain COVID-19.

Last week, the district announced three individuals associated with the Southwood football team had tested positive for the virus and prompted the entire team to be quarantined.

Since that time, contact tracing has called for additional individuals to be quarantined as a precaution to curb the spread of the virus.

As the school undergoes thorough cleaning protocols, students will participate in daily instruction through Caddo’s Canvas learning platform. Teachers will continue to upload assignments and provide instruction throughout the week.

While the district has been working in recent months to recruit substitute teachers, vacancies remain.

Individuals interested in applying to be a substitute teacher may apply online at https://caddo.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

