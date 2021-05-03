SPSB announces new Many High School Principal

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School Board has announced that Moses Curtis has been appointed as the new Principal for Many High School.

According to SPSB, Mr. Curtis has over 18 years of experience in education, he served as a

school administrator for over 10 years at Many High as Assistant Principal and most recently served as Interim Principal.

He also served as Assistant Principal at Many Junior High for over three years and as a classroom teacher/coach for four years.

Moses Curtis earned his Bachelors of Science and Masters of Education from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. With his passion for success and dedication to the students, school, and community, Mr. Curtis will lead Many High to continued high levels of achievement in all aspects of education.