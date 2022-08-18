MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – State Senator Robert Nichols toured Texas State Technical College in Marshall Wednesday afternoon to learn more about the college’s Commercial Driver License Program.

He said Texas is experiencing a critical shortage of truck drivers and bus drivers. Nichols says he is looking for ways to help TSTC grow its program with more funding and students.

“It’s an actual must for industry, which is transporting things all the time. Not just industry but also our schools. I have 100 school districts in my senate district. Every single one of them has a shortage of school bus drivers mainly because of the difficulty of getting their commercial driver’s license certificate.”

Nichols chairs the Transportation Committee and worked for the Texas Department of Transportation for years before becoming a state senator. He says he is aware of the importance of the trucking industry and the challenges it faces.