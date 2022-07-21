SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DoDSTEM Shreveport-Bossier is entering its fourth week of summer camp but there are still spots available for parents who want their children exposed to the world of science, technology, engineering, and math.

Participants of DoDSTEM Shreveport-Bossier receive step-by-step instructions and hands-on exercises to help them complete stem activities. Each week students engage in a different aspect of STEM, and July 25-28 will highlight technology.

The camp will continue its sessions at Louisiana Tech’s Academic Success Center on the campus of Bossier Parish Community College.

Registration for the last week of DoDSTEM Shreveport-Bossier is open now.

Marketing director Casey McGee says, “For the fourth week we’re doing technology and coding and with a partnership with UB tech, we’re able to offer programs like remote control, robotics, Spheros, and coding and doodle bots and solar robot. So no matter what week our students come and engage with us, they’re going to be having a great time as well as learning while they’re doing.”

Click the link to register your child for DoDSTEM.