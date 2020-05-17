SUSLA featured in the nationwide HBCU commencement hosted by former president Barack Obama

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barack Obama spoke in a unified commencement for Historically Black Colleges and Universities where Southern University Shreveport played a part. The commencement was virtual featuring many other black celebrities and performers showcasing the talent, excellence and culture of all HBCU’s in America.

“Since we don’t have the opportunity to honor graduates like we traditionally do, we thought there would be no better way than to show support by participating in the national HBCU commencement,” said Rasheeda Simmons, University Relations for SUSLA

She hoped that the live streamed event would bring some excitement to one of the most important times in the students lives. Chancellor, Rodney Ellis was featured in the live opening alongside multiple HBCU presidents to address the 2020 graduating class.

“I know this has been a challenging time, but your dedication and un-waiving persistence has paid off,” said Ellis, followed by other congratulations.

Former U.S. President, Barack Obama spoke to the unified class stating that he and his wife Michelle were proud of them. He notes that graduating from college is a big achievement under any circumstance, but especially during a time of world wide crisis.

“You navigated challenging classes, and challenges outside the classroom. Many of you had to stretch to afford tuition, and some of you are the first in your families to reach this milestone. So even if half the semester was spent at Zoom University, you’ve earned this moment,” said the former president.

