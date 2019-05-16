SUSLA offering a variety of summer camps

SHREVEPORT, La. – The end of the school year is almost here and if you’re looking for summer activities for the kids, we’ve got you covered. Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) has several options for local youth.

Depending on your child’s interests and age, SUSLA has a variety of summer camp options at different price points. Check them out below:

ALLIED HEALTH / NURSING CAMP:

Students will explore Health Care Careers through hands-on interactive activities.

Camp Facilitators: Sheena Battles and Lashonda Wiggins

Location(s): SUSLA Metro Campus/MLK Campuses

Dates: June 3-6 Time: 9am-1pm

Ages: 9th-12th graders

Cost: $30 (includes materials/activities)

EXPLORE-EXPERIENCE-EDUCATE DANCE / CHEER:

Teaches beginning to advance dance/cheer skills and techniques.

Camp Facilitators: Marak Hall and Tesha Lincoln

Location: SUSLA Gym Complex

Dates: June 16, 20-22, July 12-14, July 17-19 (Dates subject to Change)

Time: 8am-5pm

Ages: 6-19

Cost: $55-$150

MATH MADE SIMPLE:

Teaches basic math and algebraic concepts.

Camp Facilitator: Harolyn Wilson

Location: NCR Building, Room 212 (MLK Campus)

Dates:June 17-28

Time: 1 1 am-1pm

Ages: High School Junior and up (w/ACT score of 12 or less)

Cost: $99 (includes all materials/supplies needed)

ROBOTICS:

Students will have the opportunity to work with robots for this hands-on interactive workshop.

This session will encourage creative problem solving, teamwork, entrepreneurship.

Camp Facilitator: Demetrius Norman

Location: Louis Collier Science Building (MLK Campus)

Dates:July 9-13 Time: 9am-12pm

Ages: 9th-12th graders

Cost: $99 (includes all materials/supplies needed)

STEM Camp:

If you’re looking for ways to engage your child in new and exciting experiences, SUSLA Stem Camp is the place! Kids imagine, collaborate, explore and create, all while learning cool STEM skills that will help them in school and in life. In addition to teaching hard skills for future careers, our STEM Camp fosters valuable 21st century life skills like problem solving and creativity.

Location: SUSLA MLK Campus (Rooms TBA)

Dates: June 4-28, July 1-28 (excluding July 4-5 for Independence Day Holiday)

Ages: K-8 graders

Times: Monday-Thursday, 8am to 4:00pm & Friday, 8am – 2pm (Field Trips will be scheduled on Fridays)

Cost: $300. 00 per student **$25 non-refundable registration fee $75 Field trip fee

To Register go to www.susla.edu and scroll to the bottom of front page to click on on “continuing education.”

