TAMUT offering flexible, online programs

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has stripped Americans of their jobs, forcing many adults to learn new skills to be able to provide for themselves and their families.

“Lots of folks who’ve been laid off and lost their job,” said Shelley Caraway, Texas A&M Texarkana Executive Director of Extended Education. “The worst of it is with family members health impacts and in some cases they’ve lost family members.”

Local universities, like Texas A&M University-Texarkana, are offering flexible programs for adults to retool themselves and open doors to new opportunities.

“We’ve got online training and these courses run anywhere from two months to six months and start anytime,” Caraway said.

Caraway says the courses allow you to work at your own pace, so there’s no added stress of deadlines.

“Once they complete the course, and complete all of their requirements, then they’re able to take a national licensure or a certification exam, and hold a state or national licensure,” Caraway said.

Caraway says getting financial help for these programs does not affect your unemployment eligibility if you have recently lost your job.

“This is not shown as income,” said Caraway, “and this is a strictly applied to the tuition portion of the class.”

The online programs do not have additional costs. You can find out more about them here.