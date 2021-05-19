Teaching Degree Search: LSUS ranked No. 1 in Louisiana in four categories

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Teaching Degree Search has awarded top rankings to LSUS in four categories for the state, and No. 3 in one category.

The university earned first place in Best Value Educational Administration Master’s Degree Schools, Best Value Curriculum & Instruction Schools, Best Value Curriculum in Master’s Degree schools and Best Value Educational Administration Schools

A third-place ranking was awarded for Best Value Teacher Education Grade Specific Schools.

The Department of Education at LSUS features undergraduate programs in early childhood, elementary and secondary education while also offering graduate programs including a Master of Education Curriculum and Instruction (MEDCI) and Master of Education in Educational Leadership (MEDL). Certification programs are also available.

“These accolades not only reflect the quality of our professors and curriculum but also reflect the gold standard of the LSUS graduate students,” said Dr. Jason Mixon, director of the Master of Education in Educational Leadership.

Dr. Cay Evans (Photo courtesy LSUS)

Dr. Cay Evans, chair and professor for the LSUS Department of Education said her department is humbled by the awards. She said the recognition in both undergraduate teacher education and leadership/administration demonstrates the commitment the department has in developing teachers dedicated to the education of the whole child and our communities who serve those children.

Teaching Degree Search is a website and free resource that specializes in promoting teaching careers. They determine best value rankings with research and compile education study area information, career overviews, and more to compile ranking lists for teaching and education institutions across the U.S. to help students make a smart decision when considering their higher education. Rankings rely on the contribution of content, information and resources from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, as well as other education and school-specific websites.