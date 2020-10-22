Texarkana Arkansas School District adds virtual Wednesdays to schedule

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the Texarkana Arkansas School District continues to adjust amid the ongoing pandemic, the school board has approved adding “Virtual Wednesdays” to the school schedule.

According to school officials, starting Nov. 4, there will be no new learning on Wednesdays. This day will be set aside to play catch up on school work.

According to school officials, the majority of virtual students are “falling between the cracks.” Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler says virtual students have multiple assignments every day that they are working on.

“We felt like we needed a day designated to our virtual kids so our teachers can spend time calling them one-on- one instead of just in a zoom lesson, “said Dr. Kesler.

School officials say all children will be virtual on Wednesdays, whether they choose to learn at school or at home. Classes, buses, and lunch will continue as normal with teachers and staff in the building.

According to Dr. Kesler, the last nine weeks will allow students another chance to bring up their grand point averages. Something that could be especially helpful to seniors that plan to attend college.

“Our end goal is to get our students that are virtual, go ahead and get those caught up get some missing assignments caught up, and give our teachers some time to touch base with those students,” said Dr. Kesler.

The new schedule will be in place through the end of this semester. Depending on how well it does the school may expand it for the Spring semester.