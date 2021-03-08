Texarkana Arkansas School district opens new middle school

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The North Heights Junior High staff and students moved into their new school Monday morning.

This is the first school built since Trice Elementary in 1983. The new middle school will house sixth through eighth-graders with sixth grade moving in Fall 2021.

According to Principal Theresa Cowling, the $26 million building project began in 2017 with the restructuring of bonds. Cowlings says the district also received $6 million from the Arkansas Academic Facilities Partnership Program.

Cowling says she is thankful the district was able to build the new middle school without an increase to taxpayers.

“It was very nice to welcome the kids this morning and the excitement that they have for the building, it’s a beautiful building and they couldn’t wait to arrive,” said Cowling

Arkansas Middle School is 125,000 square feet and sits on 31 acres. The new campus is equipped with state-of-the-art science and computer labs, two-band halls, gymnasiums, and much more.