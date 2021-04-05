Texas Tech offers new programs in Jefferson, Texas

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The pandemic has changed our lives in so many ways. After losing jobs, many people are looking for new careers. After losing time with friends and loved ones, many people are looking for social interaction. Texas Tech University is offering programs to cover both needs right here in the ArkLaTex.

“At last count there was like 437,000 jobs in cybersecurity that are open right now in the nation,” said Brian Brooks, Program Coordinator for the Texas Tech University Office of Professional Education and Academic Advising in Jefferson.

Texas Tech wants to make it easier to fill those positions. They’ve opened a Professional Education and Academic Advising Office at The Jeffersonian Institute in Jefferson, Texas.

In addition to offering continuing education courses for a variety of professionals, they’re introducing a 9-month long Coding Academy on April 20th.

“They can come out of these courses and expect, according to salary.com, $50,000 to $60,000 a year,” said Brooks.

The office is also home to the Jefferson chapter of The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech.

OLLI provides entertaining classes geared to people 50 and older.

“They’re fun classes, things we can all be interested in… something we can look forward to doing and just the camaraderie of doing with other people of our own age.” said Kathy Harper, membership chairperson for the OLLI Jefferson chapter.

For just $35 dollars a year, members have unlimited access to online classes and then in-person classes which begin in late summer.

The Jefferson Chapter will offer its first class for free on April 14th. It’s titled “In The Course of Human Events: Thomas Jefferson Tells His Story.”

Click here to register, call (806)742-OLLI(6554) or email sarah.ramos@ttu.edu