The Shade Room establishes first- generation scholarship fund at GSU

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shade Room has established a scholarship fund at Grambling State University for first-generation African American students.

According to GSU, in addition to being a first-generation college student, applicants must have a 2.5 minimum grade point average and demonstrated financial need.

They must also write a 500-word essay about the impact the scholarship would have on their academic journey.

“The scholarship effort was a part of our mission to create as many endowments at HBCUs as we can,” Shade Room Founder Angie Nwandu said in a statement on Monday.

“Grambling was the first HBCU we started with.”

The Shade Room also has created an endowment at Loyola Marymount University and plans to establish another one in early 2021.

“The minimum GPA is low because I graduated with a 2.8 GPA and couldn’t get into law/grad school,” Nwandu said. “I would like to give college students like me an opportunity for success.”

“The Division of Student Affairs would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to The Shade Room for its generous contribution,” Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. David Ponton said.

“This endowed contribution will allow Grambling State University to continue its fundamental mission of educating and providing its students with the skill sets to make global impacts on the world’s workforce.”

To apply for the scholarship, click here. For more information or questions about the scholarship contact Dr. Gavin Hamms at hammsg@gram.edu.

