Three Bossier Parish high school seniors named as National Scholar Semifinalists

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish School Board announced Wednesday that three of its high school seniors have been named Semifinalists in the elite National Merit Scholarship Program.

According to BPSB, George Allen, Evan Bonar, and Shane Hartnett were cited for exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Allen attends Haughton High School and Bonar and Hartnett both attend Benton High School.

Bossier Parish Schools say the three seniors now have the opportunity to advance to the Finalist level and compete for National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded next spring. Over 90-percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Being chosen as a Semifinalist is a feat in itself. In 2019, more than 1.5 million juniors entered the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of all U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

Please join Bossier Schools in congratulating these exemplary students and wishing them the best as they now advance in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship competition.

