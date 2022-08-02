SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Summer is over, and kids are headed back to school! This can be an exciting time of reuniting with old friends and learning new things, but it could also spark some anxiety in children.

Jessica Latin, a professional counselor joins us in the studio to explain what stressors our kids may be faced with and what parents can do to help.

To reduce the stress of scheduling Latin suggested that parents should “make it clear what the expectations are throughout the week, as well as writing down a specific schedule and including some time just for relaxation and play time.”

Just like the new fall schedule, kids will also be getting used to interacting with other kids seven to eight hours a day and possibly be subject to bullying or trying to fit in. Latin says it’s suggested that parents sign their kids up for things they are interested in so they can become more involved.

As the country moves towards a post-COVID mentality, Latin mentioned it would be a good idea to set up a tour of the school if the parent’s child has not experienced school in person.

“For those kids that have never attended school in person to allow them the opportunity to get a tour of the school, meet their teachers in advance, and find their classes in advance so they can avoid being overwhelmed on the first day of school,” Latin said.