ULS board approves Grambling cloud computing degree

Education
Grambling State University (Photo: Grambling State University)

GRAMBLING, La. (ULS System Press Release) – Grambling State University took the first step toward creating a new degree program in cloud computing.

The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System approved the university’s letter of intent to develop a bachelor of science in cloud computing.

The academic program, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, will equip graduates with the technological skills needed to address advanced workforce needs.

The program’s curriculum will immerse students in cloud computing, computer science, cybersecurity, math and science, and general education.

