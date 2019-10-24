ULS board approves Grambling cloud computing degree

GRAMBLING, La. (ULS System Press Release) – Grambling State University took the first step toward creating a new degree program in cloud computing.

The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System approved the university’s letter of intent to develop a bachelor of science in cloud computing.

The academic program, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, will equip graduates with the technological skills needed to address advanced workforce needs.

The program’s curriculum will immerse students in cloud computing, computer science, cybersecurity, math and science, and general education.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.