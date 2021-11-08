Dr. Marcus Jones becomes NSU’s first Black president in university’s history

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interim Northwestern State University president Marcus D. Jones has been selected by the University of Louisiana System board to take on the position permanently, becoming the first Black president in the university’s history.

The search for the new president started after the former NSU president, Dr. Chris Maggio, announced his retirement from the role in July.

The UL system search committee had narrowed its selections down to two finalists for the position. Jones and Kim M. LeDuff, who is currently serving as Vice President of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer at the University of West Florida-Pensacola.

Marcus Jones served as NSU’s Executive Vice President for University and Business Affairs from 2017-2020 where he was a key administrator in the planning, operation, and management of the University. He oversaw University Police, the Environmental Health and Safety office, Grounds Department, and the Physical Plant and was responsible for construction, maintenance, custodial, and general upkeep of all University facilities and grounds.

The university says Jones also reviewed and executed University leases and cooperative agreements and oversaw the environmental health and safety officer. He was NSU’s vice president for university affairs from 2007 to 2017.