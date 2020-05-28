Webster Parish School District prepares for potential changes for the next school year

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Within a week of Governor John Bel Edwards closing Louisiana schools, the Webster Parish School District took action.

“We had a COVID-19 portal established and up and going on our website, to serve as resources as far as useful information, not only for our employees, but for our students,” says Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr./Webster Parish School System.

Administrators are now preparing for the next school year, focusing on three components.

The first, education.

“Let’s say we have a physical tradition opening of school, which I know is what most people want, we have to plan for that. We also have to plan for what if we have a 100% distance-learning model that we’re asked to have in place, which we are working towards, and that’s what we will incorporate in August. And then number three, we have to plan for a hybrid model, a staggered approach per say, to where some students may come on certain days, while Others are participating in virtual learning, and vice versa,” says Superintendent Rowland Jr.

The second, transportation.

“Phase 1 guidelines, which is what we are under now, will call for on a 66 passenger bus, will call for a fraction of those numbers as far as transportation goes. I think everyone knows and agrees that purchasing many many new buses, plus providing the drivers that will be required is really not a viable option,” says Superintendent Rowland Jr.

The third, dining service.

“Meals delivered into the classroom instead of having our cafeterias with hundreds of students in there at one time,” says Superintendent Rowland Jr.

Knowing this pandemic is constantly evolving, the Webster Parish School System is hoping for the best, while keeping health and safety a top priority.

“We don’t have an experience bank where we can draw on prior experience and knowledge and wisdom to make decisions now. All we can do is take the current information that we have, with the circumstances, and make the very best decisions that we can based upon what we know,” says Superintendent Rowland Jr.

It’s important to note summer school will NOT take place for the Webster Parish School System.

There are also some important dates Superintendent Rowland wants Webster Parish students and parents to be aware of.

The Senior class of 2020 will have a special ‘Senior Week’ July 20th through July 24th.

For Early Childhood students, starting school in the upcoming school year, online registration is available June 1st through June 30th.

Online registration will be available for K through 12 students as well.

Here’s a helpful link for registration and resource purposes: https://www.websterpsb.org/

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.