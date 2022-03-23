SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at Lakeside Junior/Senior High School in Sibley created something unique to benefit special needs students in their school.

Lesa Ward’s graphic design class was assigned to create a 12-page coloring book highlighting all of the events that happen in the month of March, including St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness. Students designed artwork for the coloring book using class computers, but some opted to hand-draw their designs.

The end result was hand-delivered to special needs students in a classroom across the hall from Ward’s.

“I always have the special needs children in my mind because they’re near and dear to my heart since they are right across the hall,” Ward said. “I thought, what is something I can do for them? I know that they like to color, and I researched how we could do it. That’s how it came to be.”

The graphic design students learned a great lesson about the power of giving with this seemingly simple class assignment.

“It was just super special that a teacher at our school gets her students involved with my class,” Jessica Blackwell, Special Education Instructor at Lakeside, said. “It’s nice to see other students support our classroom.”

The graphic arts students walked away with more than just a lesson on designing coloring books. The Webster Parish School District says students called the lesson very fulfilling to be able to design the coloring book and then deliver them to some very happy students.