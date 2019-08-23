Wiley College hosting back to school event this Sunday

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Wiley College student government is hosting its second annual back to school event this Sunday.

The back to school backpack and school supply jamboree will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on campus. The goal is to help east Texas children stock up on school supplies for the new year.

Participants will also enjoy refreshments and can sign up for hair styling and haircuts. Last year’s event served over 200 area kids.

For more information or to donate, please call (903) 923-2477.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss