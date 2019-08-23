Wiley College hosting back to school event this Sunday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Wiley College student government is hosting its second annual back to school event this Sunday.

The back to school backpack and school supply jamboree will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on campus. The goal is to help east Texas children stock up on school supplies for the new year.

Participants will also enjoy refreshments and can sign up for hair styling and haircuts. Last year’s event served over 200 area kids.

For more information or to donate, please call (903) 923-2477.

