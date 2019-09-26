Wiley College opens a brand new career center

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wiley College students now have access to a new resource after the university debuts a “career closet” at the grand opening of their new career center.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24., the historically black college cut a ribbon to their career center, where free services are offered to students who need help with resumes, grad school applications, and job hunting. The center also houses a “career closet.”

Students are able to shop through a closet with business attire outfits they may need for job interviews.

Wiley College Career Services Director Kendra Sharp says it is important for students to feel confident and comfortable with their future career choices.

“When it comes to getting students to feel excited and confident about their future careers, an important aspect is the environment in which they learn.”

“This is why we are extremely excited to have the brand new career center on campus. Our students get to benefit from a center that has a cool ‘lounge-like’ feel and this makes them more comfortable with sharing their interest, struggles, and experiences with us.” said director Sharp.

According to the Office of Career Services, the career center provides all Wiley College students collaborative and innovative programs, services, and resources focused on career and professional development that educates and empowers them to become thriving professionals in the global job market and society.

