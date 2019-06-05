Wiley College program provides flexible opportunities for non-traditional students

Wiley College is offering a Distance Learning Program for adults who have wanted to finish college but keep putting it off or have been unable to find a flexible enough program.
Javan Reed, Wiley’s Assistant VP for Distance and Adult Education, explains the benefits and flexibility of each degree program. Students in Shreveport can also benefit from a satellite location located on Greenwood Rd.
“Let us help you Finish what you started.”
The Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with a concentration in Organizational Management is an Accredited Degree Program offered by Wiley College.
- Classes meet once a week
- Open to students 25 years of age or older
- 60 hours of college credits required
- Financial Aid is available
- Classes held at the Shreveport Police and Fire Academy
- One of three degree programs now also offered fully online
For more information, visit: www.wileyc.edu
—
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.