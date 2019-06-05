Wiley College program provides flexible opportunities for non-traditional students

Wiley College is offering a Distance Learning Program for adults who have wanted to finish college but keep putting it off or have been unable to find a flexible enough program.

Javan Reed, Wiley’s Assistant VP for Distance and Adult Education, explains the benefits and flexibility of each degree program. Students in Shreveport can also benefit from a satellite location located on Greenwood Rd.

“Let us help you Finish what you started.” The Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with a concentration in Organizational Management is an Accredited Degree Program offered by Wiley College. Classes meet once a week

Open to students 25 years of age or older

60 hours of college credits required

Financial Aid is available

Classes held at the Shreveport Police and Fire Academy

One of three degree programs now also offered fully online

For more information, visit: www.wileyc.edu

—

