Wiley College program provides flexible opportunities for non-traditional students

Wiley College Distance Learning program

Wiley College is offering a Distance Learning Program for adults who have wanted to finish college but keep putting it off or have been unable to find a flexible enough program. 

Javan Reed, Wiley’s Assistant VP for Distance and Adult Education, explains the benefits and flexibility of each degree program. Students in Shreveport can also benefit from a satellite location located on Greenwood Rd. 

“Let us help you Finish what you started.”

The Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with a concentration in Organizational Management is an Accredited Degree Program offered by Wiley College.

  • Classes meet once a week
  • Open to students 25 years of age or older
  • 60 hours of college credits required
  • Financial Aid is available
  • Classes held at the Shreveport Police and Fire Academy
  • One of three degree programs now also offered fully online 

For more information, visit: www.wileyc.edu

