Efforts in Marshall to help families of fallen officers

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new membership provides needed support for law enforcement and their families in Texas.

Harrison County officials came together in Marshall on Friday morning to signify renewed support for police and first responders during a ceremony for the East Texas 100 Club that officially became a member of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce. The chamber donated five-thousand dollars to the East Texas 100 Club which raises money to give to families of officers killed in the line of duty.

“Showing the community cares and recognizing that sacrifice and that commitment to our community it’s just great to see that support,” said Chief Cliff Carruth, Marshall Police Department.

East Texas just experienced this type of tragedy when Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

“His family within 12 to 15 hours was able to have funds given directly to them by the East Texas 100 Club. It provides a measure of comfort in a really rough time,” said Stacia Runnels, Executive Director of Marshall Chamber of Commerce.

The funds were also recently expanded to include families of fire fighters, jailers and prison guards. Along with funding for medical expenses if injured on duty and the agencies they serve.

“First responders serve day and night for the citizens of Harrison County and oftentimes they’re not recognized for what they do and they don’t want to be. But in their time of need the community will rally,” Runnels said.

First responders face immense danger on the job so the East Texas 100 Club aims to help families deal with the financial shock of losing a spouse and the emotional grieve that comes with losing their honored loved one.

Anyone can become a member of the East Texas 100 Club by donating. They serve 20 counties in Texas so far.