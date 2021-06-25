Elderly Shreveport woman lives in devastating conditions after the winter storm ruined her home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The winter storm that hit back in February is still affecting homeowners. Our area was not used to that long of a freeze so the damage that it left behind is significant.

A woman in Shreveport is sharing her experience. She’s elderly and has lived at her home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood for more than 50 years. For everything she’s worked for to be ruined because of the storm.

Mrs. Jannie Moss opened up her home and heart so we could see just how terrible the February storm was for her. The damage is so bad she was a bit embarrassed to show it all and how she’s forced to live now.

Right before the winter storm hit, she left her house to avoid being snowed-in, taking advantage of the Salvation Army program that offered hotel rooms for senior citizens to stay for the week. But when the snow finally melted, and she finally got to come home, it was devastating.

“I opened my entrance door and came into the kitchen and water met me at the door because water was standing,” Moss said.

The freezing weather caused her pipes to freeze and then burst, flooding her entire home. The water stood there for more than a week before she got home, ruining her floor, furniture, cabinets, everything. It shorted-out her washer and dryer, and led to mold growth.

“It stood for weeks before I could even get it out of the backrooms. It damaged a lot. I had to wade water and try to sweep and clear it out. So it was horrible,” Moss said.

She said the burst pipes continue to leak, leaving water spots throughout her home. Damaging her kitchen so now she cannot cook in it safely. So she receives food from Caddo Meals on Wheels along with her family.

“My sink cabinet it rotten and my floor in my kitchen has gotten soft and water is still running. It was totally devastating just to imagine opening up your door and going into your kitchen and there’s all this water looking at you. I didn’t know what to do,” Moss said.

Mrs. Moss is 81-years-old and lived at her home in Shreveport for the past 52 years. She grew up poor and said she wants to keep the home she’s worked for.

“I picked up cans and sold junk to pay for this house and now it’s almost gone if I don’t see some help,” Moss said.

She said she does not have another option. She’s on a fixed income, living off her retirement pension for school teaching in Louisiana. She said she could never afford home insurance.

She’s at a loss of what to do. She spends her days doing what she can around her house, removing tiles and sweeping away dirt and debris. But at her age, there’s only so much she can do physically and financially.

“It’s just so much. So much damage. It can hardly make you fathom how damaged it is. But I know I’m still blessed,” Moss said.

Mrs. Moss does not have Internet or television so she was not aware of what options are out there.

We connected Mrs. Moss with a program through the City of Shreveport that helps with plumbing assistance through the Department of Community Development. Along with the Shreveport Red Cross.