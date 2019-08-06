Election Qualifying for October Races Begins in Bossier Parish

State election qualifying for Louisiana’s October elections began Tuesday morning.

The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court office saw their fair share of candidates go through the qualification process.

Some key races in Bossier Parish are State Senate District 36, where Ryan Gatti (R) is seeking re-election. As of close of office on Tuesday, Robert Mills (R) of Benton, and Mattie Preston (D) of Minden had also qualified for the District 36 race. Barrow Peacock (R) is seeking re-election for State Senate in District 37.

In the Louisiana House races, Dodie Horton (R) is seeking re-election in District 9. Her fellow representative, Raymond Crews (R), is seeking re-election in District 8.

Julian Whittington (R) is seeking his third term as Bossier Parish Sheriff.

Click here to find out who qualifies for both statewide and local elections.

Election qualifying will continue across the state until Thursday at 4:30 p.m.