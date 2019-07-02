Bus tour to register felons to vote visits Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two voting rights groups are tourning Louisiana by bus, working to register thousands of convicted felons whose voting rights were restored earlier this year.

Some people on probation or parole for a felony in Louisiana are now eligible to vote following the passage of Act 636 in 2018. The new law took effect on March 31, allowing those who are on probation or on parole for at least five years get their voter registration re-instated.

The Black Voters Tour Bus parked outside the Shreveport probation and parole office Tuesday offering voter registration along with food, drinks, and music.

Patrice Sparks was among those who lined up to register. “It feels good. It feels really good to know that I will be able to vote again.”

“You know that’s a big move. We’ll take an inch of the time or whatever cause I know that’s something that we have to do but yeah, most definitely man, I love it!” said Erick Walter.

Black Voters Matter partnered with V.O.T.E., a local organization to get the word out. They also partnered with the local probation agency to make sure things were running properly.

The Black Voters Tour Bus has a goal to get 40,000 felons registered to vote.

