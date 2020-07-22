Caddo Parish DA qualifies for re-election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart qualified to appear on the November 3 ballot Wednesday in a bid for a second term in the office.

Charles Caldwell Jr. also qualified to run for re-election as Shreveport City Marshal, and Interim District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor qualified to run for the seat she was appointed to in May following the retirement of Willie Bradford.

Stewart showed up at Caddo Clerk of Court’s office first thing Wednesday morning to file the paperwork to run for re-election. He says his mantra in the office is to serve God first and then serve the people. In his current term, he’s been working with community partners and groups to make more of a difference in people’s lives as a part of the judicial system.

“I want to give people a second chance. First offenders, non-violent crimes, victimless crimes where we’ll keep them out of the courtroom. Keep them out of the system,” said Stewart.

Caldwell has been city marshal for 12 years. He says he’s running for a third term because he’s the one that can and has made a difference in the city for citizens of Shreveport. He cites bringing a high-quality training center in the marshal’s office one of his accomplishments in the job.

“We’ve taught various agencies across the globe on different types of training, de-escalation, PTSD, and so forth. We have several more lined up,” said Caldwell, “When I get re-elected, my plans are to continue education for all law enforcement and educate the public on the functions of the Marshal’s Office continually.”

Tabatha Taylor is seeking election to the seat she has served on an interim basis since May to represent the district where she grew up.

“I’m just excited to be that Cooper Road kid that is willing to take on the plight to do that,” said Taylor, “It feels rather exciting. I am prepped and ready to do this. This is where I grew up. This is where I reside. This is where my family is. You’re not neglected. You have a voice in District A. That voice is me.”

Taylor says she understands the area has a plethora of issues that need to be tackled. Her short term plans are initiatives to cut crime by taking each neighborhood block by block. She says she is also looking into streets and infrastructure for the district along with property standards.

Qualifying for local and federal positions will continue through Friday until 4:30 p.m.

