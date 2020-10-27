East Texas community encourages citizens to come out and vote

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Mount Pleasant, Texas citizens and city officials took to the streets and neighborhoods on Saturday to motivate folks to get to the polls.

A member of the organizing team, Te’Shayla Flemming says the event was targeted for the younger generation because they are lacking behind in voting.

“We’re encouraging all young people to get out and vote because our voices matter and we are the future,” said Flemming.

Mayor Tracy Craig says he wants citizens to know this is where change begins.

“There’s been many of times and many elections that have passed that a lot of our youth is not interested, don’t know and this and that. Not only those who are new voters but we also need to educate the older,” said Craig.

According to a participant, Catherine Krantz, it’s so important for Americans to vote this year, they need to send a clear message that East Texas is not to be taken for granted. Krantz adds that when looking at the ballot it’s important that you vote all the way down whether supporting red or blue.

“If you went into the court law and your jury was only one type of person you wouldn’t feel that justice was served,” said Krantz.

The last day to early vote in Texas is October 30.

“Be sure that they research each one of the candidates, listen to each one of them when they go out in public, not only on Tv but whenever they go out into the community just like we are today, get out and listen to them. Listen to what they are going to do as far as representing them,” said Craig.