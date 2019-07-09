Elections Candidates

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Fossil of bone-crushing mammal a first in the US Northwest
Top Stories
AT&T becomes 1st major US wireless company to automatically block robocalls
Slain Canadian-Somali journalist Nalayeh a trailblazer
Court order blocking contraception exemptions upheld
Police: Man dies after attacking immigration prison
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Louisiana governor’s afternoon update on tropical storm Barry
Top Stories
4 pm Saturday Barry Advisory: Barry remains a tropical storm; will move into the ArkLaTex tomorrow
Tropical Storm Barry creeping closer to landfall in south Louisiana
Louisiana 211 providing updates on Tropical Storm Barry shelters
The Latest: New Orleans mayor urges caution as storm weakens
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
The Latest: Newman and Houf both fail inspection before race
Top Stories
Magic Johnson congratulates Doug Williams on street name at Grambling State University
Nationals place ace Max Scherzer on 10-day injury list
Parel takes advantage of Goosen’s woes in Senior Players
Storm looking into abuse allegations against Natasha Howard
Community
Contests
Red River Balloon Rally
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Annual Shreveport softball tournament takes a swing at sickle cell disease
Top Stories
ArkLaTex sandbag locations
SPD hosting ‘All in One’ softball game
Free dental clinic held at Texas High School
Texk funeral home offers guest book signing for Ross Perot
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
What are the best sandwiches in the Ark-La-Tex?
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Setting goals
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Lottery
Top Stories
Funeral held for Beth Chapman of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’
Top Stories
Film airing on PBS recalls city’s dark deportation history
Top Stories
Soccer player celebrates World Cup win with dance from J. Lo
Collectable sneakers on auction at Sotheby’s in New York
Congressman, celebs push for A$AP Rocky’s release from jail
The Latest: Gloria Allred pleased R. Kelly may face justice
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Tropical Storm Barry
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Gov. Edwards gives latest briefing on TS Barry
2
of
/
2
Elections Candidates
Caddo Commissioner who resigned a year after 2015 election plans to run again
Don't Miss
AT&T becomes 1st major US wireless company to automatically block robocalls
Deals offered on National French Fry Day
National Guard helicopter crew experiences local hospitality after emergency landing in East Texas
Watch Live: Barry weakens, now a tropical storm
South Carolina deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after traffic stop
US Coast Guard takes down drug-smuggling sub on high seas
Police: Dad beat alleged carjacker to death with help of bystanders
Red River Balloon Rally
Living Local on NBC 6
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out