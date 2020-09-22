Federal judge orders U.S. Postal Service to deliver election mail. On time.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (NBC) A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to process election mail in a timely fashion.

The Manhattan judge’s ruling came after several individuals including candidates for public office sued.

They said President Trump, the Postal Service and its new boss were endangering election mail.

Monday’s ruling is the second of its kind in a week.

A judge in Washington state also ruled against the postal service to ensure speedy delivery of election mail.

In a statement, the Postal Service said its number one priority was to timely deliver election mail.

