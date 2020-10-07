Louisiana secretary of state launches new election-information virtual assistant

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has announced the launching of a new way for voters to get election information immediately.

GeauxBot, a virtual voter assistant created in partnership with IBM, gives voters access to pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours.

GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on the secretary of state website.

It is an additional resource, along with the GeauxVote mobile app and GeauxVote.com, to quickly obtain the most accurate election information available.



“I am excited about this new feature which will help answer voters’ questions 24/7,” Ardoin said. “This is yet another way Louisiana is at the forefront of voter outreach and assistance”.



To utilize the feature, voters should follow the instructions below to utilize the feature:



· Select the blue chat icon at the bottom right of the screen. A disclaimer will appear, please read and indicate “I accept”.



· Voters will then be able to choose a topic (Voter Registration, Absentee Voting, Early Voting, Election Day Voting) or enter a specific question into the window.



· GeauxBot will ask prompting questions related to the voter’s question and provide relevant answers.



· Anyone with further questions, can contact the Elections Division from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling the hotline at: 800.883.2805

GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. . For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.

