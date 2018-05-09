Louisiana’s interim Secretary of State takes office

Louisiana’s interim chief elections officer took office Wednesday, after sexual misconduct allegations prompted his predecessor’s resignation.

Kyle Ardoin previously served as first assistant to Tom Schedler, who announced his exit last week. The departure roughly three months after a female employee sued the Slidell Republican for harassment dating back to 2007. A chorus of elected officials, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, urged Schedler to resign.

“I leave office with a heavy heart knowing I have disappointed the people in my life who care for me the most,” Schedler wrote in a resignation letter to the governor last week. “But I have also experienced from them the miraculous power of forgiveness and grace during the twilight of my career, and for that I am grateful.”

Schedler maintains the relationship with the woman, who still works at the secretary of state’s office, was consensual. The accuser denies that claim.

Ardoin will serve as secretary of state until a special election is held this fall. Whoever wins that race will finish the term that expires in January 2020.