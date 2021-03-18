Meet the Candidates: BESE District 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Five candidates are running for the vacant District 4 seat on the Louisiana BESE board.

Republican Michael Melerine, Democrat Dr. Cassie Williams, Republican Shelly McFarland, Independent John Milkovich, and Cody Whitaker (No Part Affliation) are looking to fill the term that became available when Tony Davis resigned in November of last year.

Michael Melerine, an attorney in Shreveport, wants to have an impact on Louisiana education. That’s why he says he’s running for the vacant BESE District 4 seat.

“We always talk about moving forward and improving the economy, the brain drain of people moving to Texas, Arkansas, Florida,” said Melerine. “If we can improve education, that’s the foundation, and that’s how we can stop that.”

Dr. Cassie Williams is currently an associate professor at LSUS, and has a background as a special education teacher. She says an education background is something that has been lacking on the school board from our area.

“We need someone with an educational foundation that has knowledge of pedagogy and knows how policy affects actual classroom practice,” said Williams.

Former state senator John Milkovich thinks his time on the Senate Education Committee qualifies him for the BESE board, but says we need a complete overhaul of the school system.

“It’s time to take on the special interests and take our schools back,” Milkovich said. “We need to get common core crazy math out, we need to get God and patriotism back in.”

Cody Whitaker teaches ELA and social studies in the Winn Parish School District. He says being on the front-lines with the students gives him a perspective of what kids actually need out of an education system.

“I teach them every day,” said Whitaker. “I’m with my fellow educators, we see the disparities that are happening in the classrooms as it relates to literacy, and just all in all how teachers are represented here in the state.”

Shelly McFarland is a businesswoman in Winn Parish. She says she would like to see the Jumpstart program expanded to give more students career oportunities.

“We have a lot of people that don’t want to go to college, and college isn’t for everybody,” McFarland said. “It gives them a direction to learn a skill and a trade that they can go out and earn money.”

Louisiana is a diverse state, and the needs of the students in North Louisiana, may not be the same as in the south. Milkovich says we’re closer to the same then people think.

“The core values of Louisianins are the same from the top of the state to the bottom,” said Milkovich. “What we’re saying in this campaign is these are our children, our taxpayer dollars, and they should be taught our values.”

Melerine thinks the best way to ensure the students of District 4 get a fair shake is to have a working relationship with the other members of the board.

“So, if you can talk to other people in other district, whether thats New Orleans, Lake Charles, wherever, and just be an advocate and go ‘If we improve up here, that will help y’all down south or a different part of the state,” Melerine said. “That’s the best way.”

Dr. Williams says speaking with the local districts, and pushing for their needs is the path to success for the northern part of the state.

“I would be fighting every day to make sure that District 4’s needs are put at the forefront of that priority list because as of late it has not,” said Williams.

McFarland says she plans to listen to the needs of the districts, but thinks decisions should me made at a local level.

“They want local school boards to handle some decisions and things don’t come down the chute,” McFarland said. “Sometimes they feel like stuff is being shoved down their throats, and they would like to make some more decisions.”

Whitaker thinks the way for the students of the state to succeed is to put more of an ephasis on the reading component of the education system.

“The first change I would push for is to create a program in regards to literacy for our students,” said Whitaker. “We have seen that we’re at the bottom of the list when it comes to literacy, so I really, really want to hone that in and drive that forward.”

While we are sure to return closer to normalcy by the next school year, the pandemic will still be an issue throughout the state.

“I believe that a lot of our students that are on virtual learning plans now are failing because they don’t have the self determination to get up and actually do the work without having someone there telling them what to do and how to do it,” said Williams. “So, I think our schools need to be open and that our students need to be there, but I also think parents need to make that choice for their child.”

“I think we should be moving towards getting our students back in the classroom,” Milkovich said. “Having said that, I do think these decisions should be made not in Washington D.C. not in Baton Rouge, I think they should be made at the local level by superintendents, teachers, parents, families.”

“Kids need to socialize with people their own age, but also some kids rely on going to schools for meals,” said Melerine. “It’s an inconvenient truth, but it’s the truth. Also teachers and schools look at ways to screen abuse and neglect, things like that.”

McFarland says teachers have stepped up during the pandemic, but says after her experience with virtual learning through her daughter, she would like to see a return to the classroom.

“It’s hard for her sometimes because she likes to raise her hand and ask questions and get an immediate answer, and teachers ared busy with their own lives or they’re working on lesson plans or whatever, and it might be 30 minutes to 3 hours before she gets an answer, and that’s frustrating,” McFarland said. “So, I think the in-class learning, I’m so glad that they are pushing for that now.”

Whitaker says after speaking with his fellow teachers, he thinks virtual learning isn’t going away, so he would like to see ways to adapt to the situation.

“Maybe to include pay increases to have a virtual teacher available for every district for each grade level,” said Whitaker. “That would be fantastic. That way you would have a particular teacher teaching students online, and then you have in person teachers teaching those who are not virtual. That’s something that I really want to push forward during my tenure of BESE if elected.”

Election day is March 20th.